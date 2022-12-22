Richard James Heikkinen

August 21, 1948 – October 7, 2022

Lewisburg-Richard James Heikkinen, 74, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Greenbrier Hospital.

There will be no visitation as he was cremated and will be laid to rest Apr. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Sanford VA Cemetery in Maine.

Richard James Heikkinen was born Aug. 21, 1948 at Lewiston, ME, to Walter and Pauline (Buck) Heikkinen.

The family lived at South Paris, ME. He went to Lincoln County School then on to Grammer School and graduated from Oxford Hills High School. During High School he worked at the Paris Hill golf course. After graduation he went to New Brunswick (Canada) Bible Institute. Before he could be drafted, he joined the Air Force from 1968 to 1972. He completed basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas and became an aircraft maintenance specialist. He went to Vietnam in 1969. He received an honorable discharge in February 1972.

He married Debra Burress on Mar. 5, 1972, in Red Cloud, NE. The couple made their home in Maine near his father and mother. Richard was working as a boiler man at a local Tannery in South Paris. Together they had three children, a son, Michael Heikkinen 1972, a daughter, Michelle Heikkinen 1973, and son, Matthew Heikkinen in 1976. They divorced in 1978.

Richard married a childhood friend, Sandra Colby on Jan. 5, 1979, in South Paris, ME. He worked as a class 3 non-nuclear boiler plant operator at LaValleys Lumber Co. and full time at Province Lake Country Club golf course. While living in West New Field, ME, he helped build Pastor Jack Daniels house. Together they had two sons, Peter Heikkinen 1979 and Samuel Heikkinen 1985. They later moved to Florida in 1996 and he worked on three different Golf Courses in Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach Florida. He was assistant golf course superintendent. He was educated in turf management and a certified chemical spray technician. After his wife’s passing in 2012, he retired and went to help a friend build a house in West Virginia.

Richard loved to hunt and fish. He was also a great photographer and took many pictures of his kids, grandkids, and of nature.

He is survived by five children, Michael (Carrie) Heikkinen of Lawrence, NE, Michelle Heikkinen of Hastings, NE, Matthew (Denise) Heikkinen of Gibbon, NE, Peter (Crystal) Heikkinen of York, PA, and Samuel (Marissa Cox) Heikkinen of Augusta, ME; 12 grandchildren, Austin Heikkinen, Wyatt, Lane, Aleah, and Cooper Heikkinen, Kolby, Keaton and Kamryn Heikkinen, Elaina and Lydia Heikkinen, Isabella and Carter Heikkinen; his mother, Pauline Heikkinen; his sisters, Jane Heikkinen and Melissa Blevins, and brother, Wayne Heikkinen; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Walter Heikkinen, and his wife Sandra Heikkinen.

Memorials in lieu of flowers will be decided on at a later date. Please send to:

The Heikkinen Family

26 Moody Brook Rd

South Paris, ME 04281-6210

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com