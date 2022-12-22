Nina Jean Brant

Nina Jean Brant, loving mother and sister, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, one day after turning 93.

Jean was born in Frankford and moved to Frederick, MD, after the death of her husband Marshall in 2012.

Jean is survived by her son, Robert Vincent (Laura) of Kearneysville, WV, and daughters, Donna of Frederick, MD and Debra of Martinsburg, WV. She was grandmother of five grandchildren and great-grandmother of nine. She also leaves brother, Lacey (Phyllis) of Newport News, VA; sister, Carol Nipper of Salem, VA; and sister-in-law, Audra Tye of Lancaster, TX.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Alec Walter Viers and Marjorie (Persinger) Viers of Frankford; sisters, Virginia Fuller, Mary Ruth Dudley, and Ann Wykle; and brother, Paul Viers.

A private family funeral was held on Dec. 20 with burial in Greenbrier Memorial Gardens.

Online guestbook may signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.