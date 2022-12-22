Dr. Herbert Lee Pope, Sr.

Lewisburg-Dr. Herbert Lee Pope, Sr., 91, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg.

He was born in Memphis, TN, June 27, 1931, to Jessie B. Goswick and Paul Pope, Sr.

He was raised in Memphis and received most of his education there. Herbert graduated from Christian Brothers High School for Boys where he was an outstanding baseball player playing on four state championship teams. He was selected the best shortstop in Memphis his sophomore year.

Dr. Pope earned a B.S. degree with honors from Memphis State College (now the University of Memphis) with a combined major in chemistry and physics. He played varsity baseball two years at Memphis State.

Herbert graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1959 with an M.D. degree.

Following medical school, Dr. Pope did a medical internship under the auspices of the United States Navy in New York City. Next came two years in charge of the dispensary at Atlantic Fleet & Supreme Allied Command Headquarters in Norfolk, VA. He then returned to New York to complete a radiology residency. The next four years Herbert served as radiologist at the Naval Hospital, Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, NC, during the peak Vietnam war years. He resigned in 1969 with the rank of Commander (Medical Corps), United States Navy.

Returning to civilian life, Dr. Pope was radiologist for the next 28 years at The Greenbrier Clinic in The Greenbrier Hotel Resort in White Sulphur Springs. He was certified by the American Board of Radiology, and was a member of a number of medical organizations including the Greenbrier County and WV state medical societies, the AMA, the Radiological Society of North America, the American Roentgen Ray Society and the Society of Breast Imaging. He retired from The Greenbrier Clinic in 1997.

He married Norma Jean Glazzard Burdette of White Sulphur Springs. Retirement years for Norma Jean and Herbert were spent traveling and managing their rental properties. Their favorite vacation venue was the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where for many years they hosted family and friends. In 2011, at the age of 80, Dr. Pope obtained a WV real estate license and was associated with Coldwell Banker, Stuart & Watts Real Estate. He loved photography – especially candid shots – and had many thousands of his pictures stored on his laptop computer. Still in excellent health at 82, following appropriate training, Herbert became certified in hypnotherapy, specializing in weight management, and joined his wife in her hypnotherapy practice.

Herbert was conservative in both thought and deed, and considered himself spiritual rather than religious. Both he and Norma were life members of the Association for Research and Enlightenment at the Edgar Cayce Center in Virginia Beach, VA. Norma and Herbert were a perfect match remaining close and best friends throughout their marriage.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Paul Pope, Jr.; and a stepson, Travis Ray Burdette.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Norma Jean Pope, and by his children, Dr. Herbert L. Pope, Jr. and wife, Lisa, Donna Louise Pope Kennedy Quaidy and husband, Greg, and Raymond Paul Pope and wife, Marla. He is also survived by his stepson, James “Bo” Burdette, and grandchildren, Matthew Lyle Kennedy, Nicholas Mullin Pope, and Hannah Leeanne Pope.

As per his wishes, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com