Dorothy Ann Lockridge

White Sulphur Springs

-Dorothy Ann Lockridge, 95, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Greenbrier Health Care Center in Lewisburg.

She was born Jan. 14, 1927, in White Sulphur Springs, and the daughter of the late George W. and Hattie Corron Bowyer.

Dorothy retired from the housekeeping department of The Greenbrier Hotel.

She is survived by sons, Roy Ryan (Peggy), Chris Lockridge and Larry Harless (Kathy); daughters, Susan Snodgrass (David), Frieda Dillon (Dexter) and Jean Lietz; grandchildren, David Ryan, Kimberly Ruby and numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Per Dorothy’s wishes, she will be cremated and no services are planned.

The family would like to thank Greenbrier Health Care for their love, support and care of Dorothy while she was a resident.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is serving the family. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com