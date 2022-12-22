Donald Ray Moran

White Sulphur Springs

-Donald Ray Moran, known by his family and friends as “Duck,” passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. At his side and holding his hands were Shannon, his loyal wife of 42 years, devoted daughter Meghan, and brother-in-law, Steve O’Neil, who provided constant and loving support for the family.

Duck was the son of Ruby Howard Moran and the late Jabie Moran of White Sulphur Springs.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Allen (Sharon).

Duck is survived by his brothers, James “Butch “Moran (companion Valerie Sabbag) of White Sulphur Springs, Joseph Moran (Karen) of Arnold, MD, and Martin (Moe) Moran (Becky) of Callaghan, VA; sister, Martha Denton (Steve) of Marietta, OH, brother-in-law, Steve O’Neil (Elizabeth) of White Sulphur Springs; and many nieces and nephews.

Duck retired from the Kroger Company after 35 years of service. While working there, he enjoyed interacting with customers and formed long-lasting and meaningful relationships with many co-workers.

Always remembered as a kind and generous man, Duck was dedicated to his family and was always willing to help those in need. His kindness extended to the animals he loved, especially the wild ducks, squirrels, birds, and deer which he fed daily. Love for family and caring for people and animals was his heart.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Greenbrier Humane Society in Lewisburg, WV, or the charity of your choice.

A Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs. There was a reception following the service where the family met with friends.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is serving the family. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com