Lewisburg-Stuart Duane Whitt, 64, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born Nov. 3, 1957, he was the son of the late Olbert and Beulah Belle Cornwell Whitt.

Duane was a retired Program Specialist for Denmar Correctional Center. He loved to watch Gunsmoke and other westerns. He also loved driving the backroads in his convertible. Duane was a US Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Myles Whitt; brothers, Donald, Danny, Doug and Doyle Whitt; and sister-in-law, Dreama Whitt.

Survivors include his loving wife, Melissa Whitt; son, Jeremy Duane Whitt of Lewisburg; daughter, Hope Marie Whitt of Asheville, NC; stepsons, Robert Hunt (Samantha) of Georgia and Patrick Noah McCutcheon; stepdaughters, Carmen Hunt (Samuel Garner), Jenna Leigh McCutcheon and Kelli Noelle McCutcheon all of Lewisburg; brother, Dale Whitt (Debbie) of White Sulphur Springs; sisters, Dona Lilly (Paul) of Frankford, Danetta Whitt, Danita Moore (Dave), Donna Shortridge (James), and Deanna Whitt; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Whitt and Vicki Whitt all of Lewisburg; four step-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg. The funeral service as held on Thursday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home where Pastor Ron Miller officiated.

