Renick-Earl Edward Roth, 88, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Earl was born Apr. 17, 1933 at his grandparent’s home (Earl and Maude Spitzer Mosser) near Oakland, MD. He was the son of the late Daniel Webster and Virginia Elizabeth Mosser Roth.

Earl graduated from Aurora High School and was an honor graduate of West Virginia University in 1961 with a degree in forestry and was honorary fraternity member of both Gamma Sigma Delta and Si Sigma Pi. He served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War.

He was a self-employed forestry consultant until his retirement after owning Greenbrier Lumber Company. His first job after graduating from college was with Pioneer Lumber Company at Daily, WV, a division of Coastal Lumber Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and making memories with his family as a husband, father, Papaw/Grandpa, uncle, and brother.

His past work in the community includes the Greenbrier Valley Airport Authority, Greenbrier Valley Soil Conservation District, society of American Foresters, and the WVU and Forestry Alumni Associations. He was a member of Clifton Presbyterian Church and the Renick Volunteer Fire Department. He was one of the founders of the Northern Greenbrier Emergency Service and an Emergency Medical Technician for over 20 years.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Roth.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years Alice Douglas Roth; children, Larry Earl Roth (Lisa) of Horse Shoe Run, Neal Edward Roth (Marsha) of Lewisburg and Lynne Roth Bostic (David) of Frankford; granddaughters, Ashley Bostic Eisenberg (Nick) of Virginia Beach, VA, Caitlin Roth of Charlottesville, VA, Elizabeth Roth Ford (Jay) of Charleston and Allison Bostic of Beckley; great-grandchildren, Noah Eisenberg and Poppy Eisenberg; and sister, Mary Jane Gnegy of Oakland, MD.

A celebration of life will be held later in the spring. His body was donated to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Memorial donations may be made to one of the following:

White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Service, P.O. Box 129, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986;

Tom Clark Scholarship Fund, Division of Forestry and Natural Resources, P.O. Box 6125, Morgantown, WV 26505;

Red House Lutheran Cemetery, c/o Diane Donham, 835 East High Street, Oakland, MD 21550-1719.

Information submitted by Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.