Stories told through music and movement

Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT), the State Professional Theatre of West Virginia, is proud to bring you the fun-filled musical The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On.

The newest addition to the popular The Marvelous Wonderettes series, the production will run Aug. 24 and 25, Aug. 31-Sept. 2 and Sept. 6-9 at 7:30, with a Pay-What-You-Can Preview performance Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee performance Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors and $20 for children/students. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit http://www.gvtheatre.org.

In this blast from the past, four young girls say good-bye with great style to a beloved teacher through ‘60s and ‘70s music. With favorites like “Downtown,” “Build Me Up, Buttercup” and “We are Family,” this musical is sure to keep your toes tappin’ and your hands clappin’ all night long!

Choreographing and directing the production is GVT’s long-time partner Donald Laney. Producing Artistic Director of the West Virginia Dance Company and Instructor at the WV Governor’s School for the Arts since 2005, Laney last worked with the theatre as the choreographer on the outstanding 2017 production of Pippin. Other credits include the 2015 production of Beehive! and the 2016 hit Jesus Christ Superstar.

With such an impressive résumé to back him up, Laney will have no trouble using his talented cast to showcase the real story: the history of the music.

“The music is the central purpose of the show. It is the greatest hits of the late ‘60s and ‘70s. [It’s] all about taking the audience down memory lane,” said the director.

The director/choreographer has never worked on The Marvelous Wonderettes series before, but it’s clear to him that this is a celebration of the music. Laney has been working tirelessly to show the audience all the fun there is to be had in this musical celebration, and he felt especially inspired by the disco songs.

“The disco music is great,” Laney said. “Allows for the choreography to open up and go a bit wild.”

With infectious dance moves that bring to life such beloved classics as the carefree “I’ve Got the Music In Me,” the romantic “L-O-V-E” and the empowering “I Will Survive,” the show will entertain anyone looking for a good time.