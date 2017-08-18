GMAP serves as pharmacy provider for Texans training camp

Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy proudly serves as the pharmacy provider for the 2017 Houston Texans Training Camp at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Center at The Greenbrier Resort. Throughout the three-week training camp, Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy will provide all pharmacy-related needs and on-call pharmacy support for players, coaches and support staff. Working together are: Travis Turner, assistant athletic trainer for the Houston Texans (left); Nadine Nelson, PharmD, pharmacist-in-charge for Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy in White Sulphur Springs; and Dr. Benjamin Moorehead, physician with the West Virginia University Sports Medicine Program.