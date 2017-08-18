Triangle 3D Archery Tournament

A 3D Archery Tournament at host club Triangle Archers Range, 1250 Burley Lane, Blacksburg, VA will be held Sunday, Aug. 20. Registration time is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fee: $12 adults, $6 cubs, $25/family and spectators free.

Open to the public, membership not required, entire family can participate with any and all styles of archery equipment, except No Cross Bows. Results will be posted on http://vfaa.org/Trianglc.html

Contact Jim Overfelt at 540-552-8023 or James.Overfelt@faa.org. Clubhouse number is 540-320-0925. website: http:/ /vfaa.org/Triangle.html