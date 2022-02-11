White Sulphur Springs-Stephen Lee Davis, known to everyone as “Steve,” 61, departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

Steve was born in Bluefield, WV, on June 19, 1960 to the late Robert, Jr. and Annie Davis.

Steve was a graduate of Bluefield High School (class of ’78) in Bluefield. Being a road warrior, he began his career as a truck driver which took him to Atlanta, GA, Upland, CA and Roanoke, VA. Steve’s most proud accomplishment was being the father to his son, Ryian. They were best buds and kept everyone laughing. He “lived his best life” every single day and lived life with no regrets. He touched many lives in his lifetime with his infectious smile and sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert, Jr. “Bobby” and Annie “Gibby” Davis and brother, Marcus Davis.

His legacy will be carried on by his son, Ryian Davis and grandson, Khalil Davis. He is survived by his brother, Roderick Davis of White Sulphur Springs; sister, Tammy Davis of Woodbridge, VA; his baby momma, (in Steve’s voice) Shelvene “Shelly” Embry; nieces and nephews, Taquisha (Larry) Smith, Roslyn (LeSean) Brown and Erica Davis all of Atlanta, GA, Tiffany (Kevin) Davis of Woodbridge, VA, and Teddy Robotham, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO; great-nephews, LaDanian Smith and Kylel Robinson; special niece, Jenna Shernesky; his best friend Tracy “Beatsy” Carter; and a host of aunts, uncle, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the First Baptist Church of White Sulphur Springs where Pastor Greg Scott officiated.

Visitation was before the service at the First Baptist Church of White Sulphur Springs.

As per his wishes, he will be cremated following the service at the church.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com