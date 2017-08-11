State Fair of West Virginia opens

The 93rd Annual State Fair of West Virginia opened this Thursday, Aug. 10, in Lewisburg.

“We have a very exciting 10-days planned for the 2017 State Fair of West Virginia,” CEO Kelly Collins stated. “From the free entertainment and delicious fair food, to the concert lineup and livestock shows, there is truly something for everyone.”

Several ticket specials are available through the week including the Early Bird Special which will feature $1 admission from 9 a.m. – 12 noon on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Other specials include First Energy’s Magic Monday, Aug. 14; Senior Citizen’s Day, Aug. 15; and Military Discount Day, Aug. 17. Children age 12 and under will once again get in free all day, every day.

The 2017 Concert Series opened at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, with Aaron Lewis and special guest Ray Scott. Martina McBride and Josh Turner took the stage on Friday, Aug. 11, while Brantley Gilbert will perform on Friday, Aug. 18 (grandstand tickets $32, box seats $37, and track seats $42) for what is looking like his second sold out show in a row at the State Fair of WV. Other concerts include Casting Crowns on Aug. 12 (grandstand tickets $25, box seats $30, track seats $35, and VIP tickets $45), Clay Walker and John Michael Montgomery on Aug. 13 (grandstand tickets $22, box seats $25, and track seats $30), Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 17 (grandstand tickets $30, box seats $35, and track seats $40), and the Buckin’ B Bull Ride with Steve Moakler on Aug. 19 (box seats $26, grandstand seating $21, and bullpen upgrade an additional $8). Free grandstand shows include Luke Combs, Jimmy Fortune and Home Free.

All concert tickets and details may be found at http://www.statefairofwv.com or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). For more information, please visit http://www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.