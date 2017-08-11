GVBC to be included in Bites, Brews & Biz Craft Beer Tasting Event in Williamson

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and Starters Restaurant and Pub will host a Craft Beer Tasting Event to kick-off Southern’s Introduction to Craft Brew Series. Bites, Brews & Biz will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Starters, 116 E. 2nd Avenue, Williamson. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the cashier’s office at Southern’s Williamson Campus or at the door. Participants must be at least 21 years of age.

Featured Brewers will be: Parkersburg Brewing Company, Bridge Brew Works of Fayetteville, Mountain State Brewing Company of Thomas, and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company of Maxwelton. Robby Cline, Event Manager at Capitol Beverage Distribution, will also be present to provide additional offerings and information.

Southern plans a series of fall workshops to emphasize the economic impact potential of craft brewing and craft beer distribution to the tourism, hospitality, and retail industries of southern West Virginia. These workshops will also be of interest to amateur brewers, beer enthusiasts and budding entrepreneurs. For more information, call 304-896-7440.