(Photo by Mark Robinson)

Members of the rock band The Change performed Friday evening at The Asylum in Lewisburg. Band members are Caeli Massey, guitar (left); Kayla McKinney, bass guitar; Ary’an Graham on drums; and Jedah Palmer, vocals. Normally an all-girls band, the ladies were joined this evening by 15-year-old Jacob Brooks, playing guitar, far right. Abby Belcher, 16, played keyboard, but was taking a break during this song. The band is based in Princeton.