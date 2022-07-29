There will be a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser for the American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out will be available. The menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, bread, salad, dessert, and a drink for only $10 for adults and $6 for children age 3-10 (under 3 can eat free with dine in only).

The music hall is a nonprofit organization that needs support from the community. The music hall is open to the public of all ages. No smoking or alcoholic beverages allowed. The hall is open every Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m. with local musicians for a jam session. There is a $7 cover charge on Tuesdays. The fourth Saturday of every month, a live band is on stage to provide music for dancing or just sit and enjoy from 7 to 10:30 p.m. with a $10 cover charge. Tuesday and Saturday a covered dish meal is served. All attendees provide the food. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Plan on coming out for a great meal this Saturday, Aug. 6, and give the music hall your support. It will be greatly appreciated.

For carry out meals call 304-645-4667 on Saturday after 12 noon.

The music hall is located on the Island Park in Ronceverte at 496 Island Park Road.