The Greenbrier County Public Library Book Bazaar returns after a two-year absence Aug. 5 and 6 with more books than ever.

“The book sale is back with more than 15,000 books,” library Director Ann Farr said.

The weekend event coincides with the downtown Lewisburg Literary Festival.

Adult fiction and nonfiction, children’s fiction and audio/visual materials are featured in the sale.

The sale opens at 152 Robert W. McCormick Drive in downtown Lewisburg at noon Friday, Aug. 5, and runs until 6 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the sale starts at 9 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. On Friday, books will be priced at $2 for hardcovers and $1 for paperbacks. Saturday shoppers can buy books for $5 a bag. (The bags are supplied by the library.) The book sale accepts credit cards and checks, as well as cash.

Shoppers are advised there is no elevator service from the first floor to the book sale in the library’s basement.

This annual fundraiser is sponsored by The Friends of the Greenbrier County Public Library. The group started in 1979 as an organization dedicated to promoting awareness of services provided by public libraries. Proceeds from the sale support library activities, services and programs.

More information is available by calling the library at 304-647-7568.