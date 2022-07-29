By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Commission met for their regular bi-monthly meeting Wednesday, July 27, at 11 a.m. This meeting was rescheduled from regular time, and two members were unable to attend physically due to flooding. The two absent members were present via phone and a quorum was met.

The commission considered the first payment of invoices related to the Mapledale Water Storage Tank project in White Sulphur. The Commission unanimously voted to approve the payment of $55,000 to E.L. Robinson Engineering for design work on the project. This water storage tank was first proposed to address low water pressure headed up U.S. Route 92.

The Commission then moved on to addressing issues relating to the Meadow River Rail Trail. Commissioner Tincher relayed that Court Street Construction is nearly done with the project, and Matt Ford has signed off on completed work. However, finishing work still remains to be done that has been slightly delayed. Given that this work, “Won’t impact anything financially” according to Tincher, the commission approved a contract extension and expects to hear from Court Street on updates to the project in the coming months, hopefully within the year.

In other news, Mary Saurbaugh has requested reappointment to the MTA Board. Her request was granted by unanimous vote of the commission. The commission also reviewed Draw Request #3 for the Greenbrier County broadband, as well as a time extension for the aforementioned project.