Alderson-Sharon Kay Serreno McCallister, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Born Nov. 25, 1946, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Albert Frank and Virginia Lee Taylor Serreno.

Sharon was also preceded in death by son, Kenneth Lockridge II; sisters, Norma Lee Gilkerson, and Tammy Lynn Bennett; five brothers, Albert Serreno, Grant Wayne Serreno, Milton Dean Serreno, and Tom and Joe Serreno.

Mrs. McCallister was a caregiver having taken care of many friends, neighbors, and clients over her lifetime. She was of the Baptist faith. In her journey of life, she never met a stranger. Sharon was the rock of her family. She enjoyed traveling and being with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include sons, Gregory Lockridge of Elyria, Ohio, Michael Lockridge of Alderson, and Albert Lockridge (Tina) of Elyria, Ohio; daughter, Sherry Oleyar, (Jeff) of Elyria, Ohio; brothers, Allen Serreno of Alderson, and Douglas Serreno of Lewisburg; sisters, Connie Brecke (John) of Sheridan, WY, and Bonny McConnell (Robert) of Princeton, WV; and a plethora of grand-children, great-grand-children, nieces and nephews.

Sharon’s viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home, 101 Davis Street, Alderson, WV.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lockbridge Cemetery at Meadow Bridge, WV.

Lantz Funeral Home is honored to serve Sharon’s family in their time of need.