Our dear mother, Ruby Howard Moran went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

She was a wonderful mother and a dear friend to those that knew her. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed her flowers. She also loved going to the beach with her family and loved playing bingo. She will be sadly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jabie Moran; and two sons, Allen Moran (Sharon) and Donald Moran (Shannon).

Her surviving children are James “Butch” Moran and companion, Valerie of White Sulphur Springs, Joseph “Joe“ Moran and wife Karen of Arnold, MD, Martin “Mo” Moran and wife Becky of Callaghan, VA, and daughter, Martha Denton and husband Steve of Marietta, OH; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; special caregivers, Vanessa Kelly, Shelby Depriest, Pam Tolley, Jennifer Tolley and several others.

Per her request there will be no services.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com