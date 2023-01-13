Organ-Lola Lewis Level Boone passed away at her home in Organ Cave on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 80 years of age.

Born Oct. 24, 1942, Lola was the only child of Charles Edgar Lewis and Evelyn Flint Lewis of Griffith’s Creek.

She was a member of the Griffiths Creek Baptist Church and studied her Bible regularly.

In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her late ex-husband, William Patrick (Pat) Level of Organ Cave; her late husband, Orville “Otie” Boone originally from Alderson; and daughter-in-law, Maryann Allen Level of Organ Cave.

Survivors include Lola and Pat’s children: three sons, William C. (Billy) Level of Organ Cave and Sandy Isaacs, Danny Level of Caldwell and Barrett Level of Organ Cave and fiancé Lynn Woods; one daughter, Angie Level Shaffier and husband Kirk of Rockville, VA; six grandchildren, Alan (Brittany), Ethan (Brittany), Lindsey and Hayden Level, and Patrick and Will Shaffier; two great-granddaughters, Riley Noel Level and Eleanor Marie Level; and great-grandson, Jackson Barrett Level. She had three step-great-grandchildren, Arlo and Anse Justice and Jonas Miller.

Lola grew up on their family farm in Griffiths Creek with a variety of livestock and crops and attended Talcott High School, graduating in 1960. Lola’s most coveted animals were her beloved horses. Her Daddy taught her horsemanship at a very young age. She owned, rode, and showed her horses all her life and could most often be found at the barn. She also enjoyed milking cows on the family farms. Lola had a profound love for her three dogs (Cricket, Dina and Bobby) and multiple barn cats. She cared for her animals with an unrestrained love and always made absolutely sure their needs were met.

She was employed as a trail guide at The Greenbrier Hotel Stables and the Homestead Resort Stables for many years. Lola was a tender hearted but tough lady. She loved to laugh and was a hard worker. There was nothing she could not do.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at the funeral home with Pastor Joey Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Alderson Cemetery.

Pallbearers: We Carry Our Own.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Greenbrier County Humane Society, Ref: Lola Level Boone Memorial, P.O. Box 926, Lewisburg, WV 24901,Email:greenbrierhumanesociety@frontier.com, phone 304-645-4775.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com