Vago-Linda Carol LaRue, 75, was called home to her Lord and Savior at her home, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Born Apr. 20, 1947 on Alta Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Lester Hefner and Louise Hinkle Holt.

Linda was a great homemaker, mother and friend to everyone. She was an avid Elvis fan.

Survivors include her husband, Edgar LaRue; children, Elvis LaRue of Vago Road, and Timmy LaRue (Tammy) of Frankford; grandchildren, T.J. Larue (Chelsey) of Fort Spring, and Ryan LaRue of Virginia; great-granddaughter, Clara; sisters, Betty Waters (Rodger) of Front Royal, VA, and Kay Hefner (Rod) of Maryland; and brother, Mike Hefner (Debbie) of Union. She was also survived by a special friend, Bonnie Ramsey (Kirby) who helped greatly during her illness.

Funeral service will be at 12 noon, Friday, Jan. 13, at the Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg. Visitation will be on Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Lewis Chapel Cemetery, Vago Road, Frankford, WV.

