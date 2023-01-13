Frankford-Marion Elizabeth Perdue Bailey, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, following a short illness.

Marion was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years, James Rodgers Bailey; her parents, Kenneth and Weston Perdue; and her brothers, Michael, Donnie, and Kenneth, Jr.

Marion is survived by her children, Pamela Marcus, Mike Bailey (Kathy), and Christina Loudermilk (J.D.); sons-in-law, Jack Marcus, and Harry Farnack; grandchildren, Seth Farnack (Bridget), Jacob Farnack, Tanner Farnack (Larra), Harrison Marcus (Courtney), Derrek Marcus (Amber), Victoria Marcus, Garrett Bailey (Katie), Brooke Bailey, Hannah Yates (Mason), and Ali Loudermilk; great-grandchildren, J.W., Mary Jo, Maebel, Beau, and Frankie; sisters, Joann and Barbara; and many nieces and nephews.

Marion was a lifetime member of Enon Baptist Church, and enjoyed participating as a member of the EBW, of which she served as president for many years. She could be found lending a hand at every function and was renowned for her cooking at each church dinner. Her friendships and bonds with fellow members were congenial and live beyond Marion’s days on Earth.

Marion was the pianist at Enon Baptist Church for well over 30 years – a self-taught passion from girlhood that continued long after her time playing for her beloved church community.

Marion will be remembered fondly by many for her kindness, her generosity, and the love she extended to those in her life.

Funeral service was held on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Enon Baptist Church. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial followed the service in the church cemetery.

Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.