Lewisburg-Sylvia Ann Williams, 83, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at her home in Lewisburg.

She was born May 19, 1939 at White Sulphur Springs, a daughter of the late James and Edna Helen Brooks Faulkner.

Sylvia was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker. She loved flowers and being outdoors.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Henry Williams in 2019; a daughter, Edna Sturgill; one sister and four brothers.

Survivors include her daughters, Sarah Smith (Daniel) of Loganville, GA and Debbie Chapman of Lewisburg; four grandchildren, Tanya Pascale, Nicole Hale, Joshua Smith and Benjamin Sturgill; five great-grandchildren, Tyler Pascale, Parker Hale, Tucker Hale, Carter Herman and Savannah Sturgill; sister, Catherine Hancock of Norfolk, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 16, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Sylvia’s daughters officiating the service. Burial followed in Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

A visitation was held one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.