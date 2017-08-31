Lewisburg-Ruby Faye Crane, 91, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at The Brier in Fairlea, following a long illness.

Born Oct. 26, 1925, at Hughart, WV, she was the daughter of the late John “Clive” Patterson and “Selma” Williams Patterson.

Ruby was a graduate of Williamsburg High School, a former employee of Burlington Industries formerly of White Sulphur Springs, a homemaker, and a member of the Greystone Baptist Church. She had been a resident of The Brier for three years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Leroy Crane; an infant son, Charles Steven; brother, Curtis Patterson; and beloved sister-in-law, Marian Patterson Bowden.

Survivors include: daughter, Joyce Burke and husband Charles of Lewisburg; three stepgrandsons, Michael Burke and wife Kim, Seth Burke and wife Alison, both of Leslie, and Paul Burke and wife, Marsha of Rainelle; seven step-great grandchildren, and special nephew, Carroll Crane and wife Frances of Lewisburg.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Youel Altizer and Pastor Mark Shafer officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.