Eric Campbell found guilty of all charges following shootout on I-64 in 2015

After an extensive trial in Granville County, NC, Eric Campbell was found guilty on Aug. 28 of two counts of first-degree murder, first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree arson, and two counts of cruelty to animals.

Campbell came into the public light following a shootout that occurred on I-64 with local police officers Lt. Jeremy Dove and Patrolman Nicholas Sams on Jan. 1, 2015.

Eric Campbell was pulled over on I-64 after the plates of the vehicle he was operating came up as stolen. Edward Campbell, Eric’s father, pulled over as well in a second stolen car. A shootout followed on the interstate, with neither police officer receiving serious injury. Following the shootout, the bodies of Dora and Jerome Faulkner of Granville, NC, were found in the back of one of the vehicles. The father and son duo robbed the couple before setting their house on fire, and ultimately killed both Faulkners and their two dogs. The Campbells proceeded to drive north through several states in the Faulkner’s vehicles before being apprehended in West Virginia. Edward Campbell committed suicide in prison before he could be brought to trial.

Eric Campbell maintained throughout the trial that he was under the control of his father throughout the crime spree and was not a willing participant in the acts. Regardless, following an extensive court case, he was found guilty of all charges. The case now moves into the sentencing phase. Updates will be made available as the case continues.