Fairlea – Mary Jo Gee Dixon, 89, passed away early Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at her home.

Born June 13, 1928, in Trout, Mary Jo was the youngest child of Robert E. Gee and Maymie Hanna Gee.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, William Earl in February 1954; her siblings, Virginia Gee Fitzwater, Robert Earl Gee, Lloyd Armstead Gee, and Benjamin F. Gee.

Mary Jo graduated from Williamsburg High School class of 1946. She graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College in 1949 with a degree in Home Economics. Mary Jo married her best friend Bill Dixon at the family farm in Trout on May 27, 1950. After a short teaching career, Mary Jo spent her life proudly as a wife, mother, nannie and homemaker. She was a Brownie, Cub Scout and 4-H leader and a Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the Tri-County CEO organization. She was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and served in many capacities.

She is survived by: her husband of 67 years, Bill Dixon, at home; children, Brenda Dixon Gabbert of Alderson, Michael Dixon and wife Susan of Caldwell, Ginger Morgan and husband Rodney of Lewisburg; four grandsons, Trent and wife Kerry Gabbert, Aaron and wife Jenna Gabbert, Neil and wife Gabrielle Dixon, Dr. Scott and wife Dr. Jordan Dixon; three granddaughters, Lindsey and husband Michael Flach, Kinsey Morgan and Kourtney Morgan; seven great-grandchildren, Henry Darr, William, John, and Sam Gabbert, Ainsley and Caroline Flach, Rhett Dixon, with another great-grand surprise due in October; sister-in-law, Bonnie Gee. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Mary Jo loved her family and life. She will be greatly missed by many.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte. The funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Daniel Stilgenbauer officiating.

Donations in Mary Jo’s memory may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Building Fund, 373 Pocahontas Avenue, Ronceverte, WV 24970.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.