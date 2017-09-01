‘Rosie the Riveters’ to be honored Labor Day in Ronceverte ceremony

“Rosie the Riveters” will be honored Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day) in a special ceremony nationwide with the local ceremony being held outside at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church , Walnut Street and WV 63 West, just behind the Ronceverte Public Library.

In case of rain, the ceremony will be inside the church.

The public is invited to participate in a special bell ringing ceremony and in particular, any “Rosies” are invited to be honored in person as well as any children and/or grandchildren of “Rosies.”

The ceremony will begin at 12:45 p.m. and the highlight will be the ringing of the bells at 1 p.m. Each attendee is invited to bring their own bell to ring along with the bells of St. Catherine’s Church.

The bell ringing will take place across the United States and the West Virginia participation is being sponsored by the nonprofit organization, Thanks! Plain and Simple, to launch the American Rosie the Riveter Movement.

Began in West Virginia in April, 2016, in Buckhannon by the local Girl Scouts, the Labor Day ceremony was held in 2016 in 50 different locations throughout the United States. Other sites in WV where the ceremony will be held Monday include Charleston at the State Capitol, Mountain Lakes Amphitheater in Flatwoods, the Women’s Club in Harpers Ferry, Pullman Square in Huntington, and the Szilagyi Center in Rowlesburg.

Locally, the ceremony in Ronceverte will be hosted by the Alleghany Highlands Council 8689 Knights of Columbus.