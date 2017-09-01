GVT offers sensory-friendly PB&J Cafe performance

Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s (GVT) Smucker’s PB&J Café presents Peggy the Pint-Sized Pirate by author D.M. Larson and provided by Freedrama.net.

A sensory-friendly performance will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Dinner theatre performances will be Sept. 11-14 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, $12 for seniors (60+) and $12 for children/students. Child tickets for performances Sept. 11-14 include a meal. For tickets or more information, call GVT’s Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit http://www.gvtheatre.org.

Join the adventure of a tiny pirate with big dreams. Peggy wants to be a pirate, but the other pirates tell her she’s too small. Then, when the great sea monster kidnaps all the pirates and takes them to her island, Peggy is the only one left to save the day.

At the sensory-friendly performance GVT, in partnership with the Greenbrier Valley Autism Community, will provide a safe and comfortable environment for children and adults on the Autism Spectrum, as well as individuals with sensory input disorders and other developmental, cognitive and physical disabilities. No food will be served during this performance.

“Our sensory-friendly performance is judgment free. We welcome fidget toys, electronics, edibles, earphones and other items that will help individuals feel comfortable. We want this experience to be welcoming to people who have sensory sensitivities and their parents or caretakers,” said director and Education Director Courtney Susman. “We will also offer a calming room for individuals who need to temporarily leave the performance, and, if they choose, return to the show when they feel comfortable. We encourage everyone who might be hesitant about attending live theatre to join us! We hope to build a safe and accessible community for those with sensory sensitivities.”

If you have any questions regarding the sensory-friendly performance, please contact Courtney Susman at 304-645-3838 ext. 111 or courtney@gvtheatre.org.