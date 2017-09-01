Bricktop Tribute Concert scheduled in Alderson

Join us for the 4th annual Tribute to “Bricktop” in Alumni Park in Alderson on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The concert is free and open to everyone. It will be located in the park on the Monroe County side of Alderson at the end of the pedestrian bridge. Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the show! Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Ada “Bricktop” Smith was born in Alderson in August 1894. She achieved fame as a jazz singer and dancer, vaudevillian, and nightclub owner in the 1920s through the 1950s. She owned nightclubs in Paris, Rome, and Mexico City.

Writer, artist, and vocalist Susanna Robinson has been a fixture and creative force in the Lewisburg area for more than 25 years. She was a founding member of long-lived jazz combo Ghost Town Swing, a well-known state-wide and beyond for their sultry interpretations of jazz standards, and has often been featured as guest vocalist for the Manhattan Jazz Quartet. Robinson has also appeared with Ancestor Radio and Sam and Janet Evening, as well as the eclectic Squawkin’ Henry.

She still returns to her jazz roots by belting it out with her own jazz trio, Robinson, Hoffman, and Sellards, formerly known as the Robinson-Kenga Trio. She has often been an official judge for a myriad of state-wide vocal competitions, and has appeared occasionally on public radio and local music radio shows including Music from the Mountains and Mountain Stage.

Joining her at the 4th annual Tribute to Bricktop in Alderson will be guitarist extraordinaire Bill Hoffman, who hails from Roanoke, VA. Hoffman is known for his flawlessly smooth style and his sweet renditions of jazz standards. He is an exceptional musician with an amazing technical knowledge of jazz. Hoffman currently plays with several groups including Roanoke’s big band, The Old Timers.

Rounding out the trio is upright bassist John Sellards, formerly of Boston, and who has very recently returned to his roots in Beckley. Sellards is not only a superb musician, but is a brilliant music historian as well. In demand as both live player and session musician, he is welcomed back to the mountain state with open arms, and looks forward to being part of the Bricktop tribute in beautiful historic Alderson.