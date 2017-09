Entertainment Calendar – September 2-10

Saturday, September 2

Watoga Art in the Park, Marlinton, 9 a.m.

Festival of the Rivers, Hinton Freight Depot, 2 p.m.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, GVT, 2:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Rush Run Philharmonic, GVBC, 6 p.m.

Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, Pocahontas County Opera House, 7:30 p.m.

DJ Night with Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 3

Watoga Art in the Park, Marlinton, 9 a.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Festival of the Rivers, Hinton Freight Depot, 3 p.m.

Krista Hughes, Stuarts, 4 p.m.

DJ and Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

Monday, September 4

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 5

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Jam Session, American Heritage Music Hall, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 6

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Whiskey Wednesday w/ Jim Snyder, Irish Pub, 8 p.m.

Open Mic with Dan Freeman, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Full Moon Party with Matt Deal, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Drew, Stuart’s, 9 p.m.

Thursday, September 7

Krista Hughes, Stuarts, 4 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic with Gerald Goodson, Stuart’s, 8 p.m.

Karaoke with Swerv’n Irvine, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Friday, September 8

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

Friday with Sam Snyder, Hill & Holler, 6 p.m.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, GVT, 7:30 p.m.

Rob Jones and Jonah Carden, The Asylum, 9 p.m.

Wine and Roses, Sweet Shoppe, 9 p.m.

Stuart’s Idol Karaoke Contest, Stuarts, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 9

DARE to CRUZ Car Show, downtown Lewisburg, 10 a.m.

Freshwater Folk Festival, WSS Fish Hatchery, 10 a.m.

Glass Blowing Demo, Virtu at The Greenbrier, 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 5 p.m.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, GVT, 7:30 p.m.

DJ Night with Sid, Sweet Shoppe, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 10

Pokie and the Hurry Ups, Old Mill Park, 2 p.m.

Patrick O’Flaherty, Irish Pub, 2 p.m.

Krista Hughes, Stuarts, 4 p.m.

DJ and Karaoke, 50 East, 10 p.m.

To submit information to Mountain Messenger’s Entertainment Calendar, email news@mountainmessenger.com. Information should be submitted two weeks in advance.