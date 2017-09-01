Elward M. Jones

Chester, VA – Elward “Ell” M. Jones, 87, of Chester, Va., went to be with his Lord on Aug. 27, 2017, at his home.

He was born Feb. 6, 1930, in Nicholas County, WV; a son of Othar Jones and Mintie Pittsenbarger.

He has been restored and is now with his wife, Sheilia, and their son, Jeffrey, as well as his parents and brothers and many friends.

Ell was a faithful member Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights, VA.

He leaves behind to remember him as a loving father and righteous man, his children: Suzanne Johnson, Angela Steines, Christa Jones, Jared Jones, and Justin Jones, and their families including ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Clintonville.

Family and friends may visit one hour before at the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum Chapel.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.