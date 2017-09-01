White Sulphur Springs-Harold Lee Lynch, 89, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Born Mar. 30, 1928, at White Sulphur Springs, he was a son of the late Howard Estes and Maye Reynolds Lynch.

Mr. Lynch was a retired baker for The Greenbrier Hotel and was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs. He was also a member of the Eastern Star.

Mr. Lynch was the last surviving member of his immediate family having been preceded in death by his two brothers, Edward R. Lynch and Howard L. Lynch.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Virginia Maye Walsh Lynch; 14 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and was loved by each and every one of them.

A CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in White Sulphur Springs with Pastor Shari Stilgenbauer officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs.

Family and friends will be received at the church for visitation one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting http://www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.