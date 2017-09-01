Learn to quilt at New River CTC

New River Community and Technical College is offering a six-week beginning quilting class starting Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, Lewisburg.

An informational session is planned for Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. to answer questions about the class, show a sample of the quilt top that will be made and allow those interested to register for the class.

Students will receive step-by-step instructions on how to complete a quilt top, use a sewing machine, read and understand a pattern, safely use a rotary cutter, square up fabric and cut specific measurements with a ruler. The end product is a lap quilt top with a “Star Gazing” pattern.

Pre-registration is recommended by Sept. 5. Tuition for the class is $110 plus the cost of the quilt kit (between $75-100).

For more information about community education classes at New River CTC or to register contact Gloria Kincaid at 304-793-6101 or gkincaid@newriver.edu.

