Change of leadership for Greenbrier Co. Democratic Executive Committee

At the regular meeting of the Greenbrier County Democratic Executive Committee, the members regretfully accepted the resignation of Paul Moye as chairman of the committee.

The committee then elected Paul S. Detch, a local attorney, to fill the vacancy as chairman for the remainder of Moye’s term. The committee is looking for nominees to replace Moye’s position as committee member from the Eastern District of Greenbrier County. The new member must be male, and be eligible to run for re-election at the next election for the Eastern District.

Detch, after assuming office as chairman, made the following statement: “We were totally surprised and saddened by Paul Moye’s resignation. Paul Moye was a great county chairman, who served our party and stood for the ideals of the Democratic Party throughout his tenure. He will be missed and his office hard to fill. Mr. Moye has made it clear, through other publications, that he did not want Governor Jim Justice’s switching of parties to go without comment. Paul Moye courageously protested the actions of the State Democratic Party in leading us down a path in which Jim Justice would be elected governor under the label of Democrat and serving as governor under the label of a Republican.”

Detch said he would be meeting with party leaders around Greenbrier County in the near future with an outline of plans for new leadership and a new direction for the Greenbrier County Democratic Party. “We must develop our candidates, but above all, we must stand for the ideals of the Democratic Party. Our party must be the political party of the working person and be inclusive of the rights of all people in the administration of the government,” Detch said.