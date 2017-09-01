Organ Cave CEOS reorganize for 2018

The Organ Cave CEOS met Aug. 21, for their reorganizational meeting in preparation for the 2018 club year.

The club organized with the following officers elected for 2018: President Janet Johnson; Vice President Cathy Queen; Secretary Layola Sarver; Reporter Sandy Perry; Meditations Rose Dobbins and Cathy Queen; and Telephone Committee Sue McCormick.

Committee Chairman are: Continuing Education Carolyn Rodgers and Rose Dobbins; Family Sue McCormick and Paulette McNeely; Marketing and Membership Hilda White and Cathy Queen; Health Motivator Sandy Perry and Sue Hundley; and Purposeful Reading Layola Sarver and Rose Kirk.

The following Lessons, Leaders, and Hostesses were chosen: Jan. 15 – Addiction – A Community Crisis, leader to be announced and Sandy Perry hostess; Feb. 19 – Know Your Numbers to Count on Good Health, Layola Sarver, leader, and all members will be hostesses for Valentine’s Day Party; Mar. 19 – Cast Iron Cooking, Carolyn Rodgers, leader and hostess; Apr. 16 – Appalachian Genealogy: Root to Rise, Sandy White, leader, Sue Hundly and Rose Kirk, hostesses; May 21 – 4-H Program, Carolyn Rodgers, leader, joined by Organ Cave 4-H members, with all members as hostesses; June 18 – How Glass molded West Virginia, Janet Johnson, leader and hostess; July date to be announced – Annual Picnic with Organ Cave 4-H Club; Aug. 20 – Reorganization Meeting, Cathy Queen, hostess; Sept. 17 – Slow Cooking in a Fast Paced World, Sandy Perry, leader and Sandy and Layola Sarver as hostess; Oct. 15 – Telling the Story – Native Americans in West Virginia, Rose Dobbins, leader and hostess; Nov. 19 – Home Economics – From Great Depression to Today, leader to be announced, Paulette McNeely, hostess; Dec. 4 – Visit at Brier Nursing Home with Organ Cave 4-H’ers; December – Christmas Get Together and cookie exchange with date and hostess to be chosen later.

Organ Cave CEOS has the distinction of being the oldest club in Greenbrier County; has had a successful 2017 club year, and is looking forward to new programs and activities in 2018.

Anyone wishing to join the Organ Cave or any Community Educational Outreach Club in Greenbrier County should contact the Greenbrier County Extension Office at 304-647-7408.