Hayes-Loudermilk

The family, neighbors, and friends of the descendants of William Thomas Loudermilk and Eva Hayes Loudermilk of Clintonville are invited to the annual reunion to be held at the Asbury Community Building in Asbury Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. Bring your families, covered dishes, desserts, lawn chairs, pop-up canopies, games, etc. Meats, drinks, and dinnerware will be provided from donations collected last year. Hope to see you there.

Hunter

The Hunter family reunion is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Rupert Village Park. All friends and family are welcome, rain or shine. Contact Nancy Mellin at 540-335-4884 with any questions.