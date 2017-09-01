Back to class for Shepherd’s Center

It is that time of year again and everyone is going back to “school” and attending classes, including at the Shepherd’s Center. Our exercise classes are starting in September on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

This year, we are offering Tai Chi on Tuesday mornings starting at 10 a.m. at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church with Gus Saldana, instructor. Saldana says, “‘Slow and steady wins the race’ is an adage that promotes a long, healthy, and happy life.” We are overwhelmed in our daily lives causing stress to build in our bodies and minds. This may cause disease and ailments. Slow and steady patterns of breathing and moving poses are used in Tai Chi and Chi Kung. The soft yet intentional movements and rhythmic breathing help us unwind, release and relax our stress. We begin to feel more at ease and return to a more balanced mental and emotional state. We begin to enjoy life more fully. Come join us on Tuesdays.

Then, we are once again having certified instructor, Cheryl Nutter teaching our ‘Low Impact Aerobics’ class on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m., also at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Cheryl will have us moving to the music through a variety of exercises specifically designed to increase muscle strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Basic exercise equipment will be provided for the class. The class can easily be adapted for your personal fitness level and ability. It is suitable for beginning to intermediate skills. Come join us on Thursdays and get into shape.

Remember to register for our Shepherd’s Event coming up on Sept. 21, participants are already registering for “Good to Go: End of Life Alternative and Options.” Five continuing education credits will be offered for this class for social workers, nurses, and pastors. The workshop will provide information you will need to make your family and loved ones aware of your final wishes. Deadline for registration for the Shepherd’s Event is Sept. 7.

We will be kicking off our Fall Adventures in Learning (AIL) with Troy Holbrook and the AARP Safe Driving Class on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Then our Adventures in Learning classes will be starting the first week in October – with classes in Rainelle on Tuesdays and in Lewisburg on Thursdays. We have a great class schedule this year with favorites such as Current Events, Basket Weaving, Book Group, Bible Study and then a new cooking class featuring local chefs, TED Talks returns, and much more! Come join us for six weeks of learning and fellowship! If you would like an Adventures in Learning brochure, or have a question about a class, please call our office at 304-645-4196 for more information.