Carnegie Hall releases information for fall classes and workshop series

Carnegie Hall invites you to unlock your creative potential with their Fall 2017 Class and Workshop Series. Registration is now open for the fall session. Choose from the following array of creative endeavors:

In the Kitchen

– Coffee Brewing Techniques

Fiber Arts

– Bushel Basket Weaving

– Chair Caning

– Knitting Baby Socks

– Introduction to Weaving

– Needle Felted Hedgehog

– Pin Loom Weaving

– Splint Bottom Weaving

– Weaving a Seat for a Wooden Stool

Write, Draw, Paint

– Beginning Calligraphy

– Still Life Painting

– Painting Monet’s Flower Garden

– Drawing Class

– Painting a Fall Sunrise

– Watercolor Painting for Beginners & Intermediates

– Painting the First Snow in Autumn

Clay

– Creating with Clay

– Sculpting Form in Clay

– Wheel Throwing for Teens

Music & Movement

– Ukulele (Beginner & Intermediate)

– Carolina Shag Dancing

– Gregorian Chant for Advent of Christmas

Self Development

– Self Development

-Transform Your Health

Stained Glass

– Open Studio Stained Glass

Those interested should call 304-645-7917 or visit http://www.carnegiehallwv.org to register.