Carnegie Hall releases information for fall classes and workshop series

Carnegie Hall invites you to unlock your creative potential with their Fall 2017 Class and Workshop Series. Registration is now open for the fall session. Choose from the following array of creative endeavors:
In the Kitchen
– Coffee Brewing Techniques
Fiber Arts
– Bushel Basket Weaving
– Chair Caning
– Knitting Baby Socks
– Introduction to Weaving
– Needle Felted Hedgehog
– Pin Loom Weaving
– Splint Bottom Weaving
– Weaving a Seat for a Wooden Stool
Write, Draw, Paint
– Beginning Calligraphy
– Still Life Painting
– Painting Monet’s Flower Garden
– Drawing Class
– Painting a Fall Sunrise
– Watercolor Painting for Beginners & Intermediates
– Painting the First Snow in Autumn
Clay
– Creating with Clay
– Sculpting Form in Clay
– Wheel Throwing for Teens
Music & Movement
– Ukulele (Beginner & Intermediate)
– Carolina Shag Dancing
– Gregorian Chant for Advent of Christmas
Self Development
– Self Development
-Transform Your Health
Stained Glass
– Open Studio Stained Glass
Those interested should call 304-645-7917 or visit http://www.carnegiehallwv.org to register.