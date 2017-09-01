White Sulphur Springs Public Library Book Sale upcoming

Calling all bargain book lovers!

The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a Book Sale, made possible through generous contributions from our community, on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the Fresh Water Folk Festival at the WSS National Fish Hatchery.

Discover children’s books, vintage books, barely used best sellers, and more! The sale includes a large collection of large print books, plus history, philosophy and other nonfiction materials. If fiction is more to your liking, come find novels by Danielle Steel, Mary Higgins Clark, and Sandra Brown just to name a few. Hardbacks will sell at $2 and paperbacks for $1. All proceeds will go to support the library. After 3 p.m. prices will be reduced.

If the weather is fine, the Book Sale will be held in downtown White Sulphur Springs in the heart of the Fresh Water Folk Festival. If the weather is rainy, then the Book Sale will take place inside the library at 344 Main Street West in White Sulphur Springs.

Remember, if you’re looking for something specific and can’t find it at the Book Sale; make sure to check out the library’s circulating collection. We lend materials for free and are happy to loan you that perfect book.

Please call us at 304-536-1171 if you have any questions. Hope to see you there!