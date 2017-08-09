Ronceverte Presbyterian Church donates to flood recovery

While over a year has passed since the June flood, local residents and families continue to be in need.

Case managers work tirelessly each day even now to address those unmet needs across the valley. To support the ongoing recovery efforts, Ronceverte Presbyterian Church presented a check in the amount of $116,674 to Kayla McCoy and Dave Lumsden of the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee (GGLTRC).

“Our contribution is more than our annual church budget, so we’re only able to do this because of the generosity of church members, donors from across the nation, and our supportive denomination,” explained the Rev. Stephen Baldwin. “And we’re certainly not alone. Churches, civic groups, and individuals have done the same for the past year. We’re blessed by this generous community!”