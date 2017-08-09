William Lewis Williamson

Lewisburg – William Lewis “Billy’’ Williamson, 61, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA.

Billy was born June 9, 1956, in Lewisburg, to the late James David Williamson and still living Barbara Ann Robinson Williamson.

He was an avid golfer, bowler, and fisherman in his free time after retirement. Billy also was a diehard Alabama Crimson Tide fan.

Survivors, other than his mother, Barbara Ann Williamson, are: special companion, Janet Winbrimmer; sister, Mary Ann McCloud and husband Allen of Lewisburg; brother, David “Boo-Boo” Williamson and wife Denise of Wirtz, VA; nieces, Angie McCloud and Summer Winbrimmer; nephew, James McCloud; great-niece, Baylee McCloud; and great-nephews, Garrett Vandevander, and Justin Arbaugh.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Don Trent officiating. Burial will follow in Carlisle Cemetery in Hollywood, WV.

Active Pallbearers will be James McCloud, Justin Arbaugh, Jack Winbrimmer, Dale Kirk, Vince Bartley, and Curtis Gillian; as well as two Honorary Pallbearers, Robert Anderson and Charles Shelton.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

