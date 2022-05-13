The City of Ronceverte is another step closer to breaking ground on Southern West Virginia’s only dog park. The Friends of Ronceverte, a local nonprofit, and Chris Rodriguez-Stanley, a native of Ronceverte, worked together to raise the money needed to purchase materials and secure a contractor to build the dog park.

“The City appreciates the work that FOR and Chris and Jorge Rodriguez-Stanley have done so that Ronceverte can open the first dog park in our county,” Ronceverte Mayor Deena Pack says. “We look forward to welcoming everyone and their four legged friends to our dog park in July.”

The Ronceverte Island Dog Park will be the newest addition to the expansive and diverse Ronceverte Island Park. Greenbrier County residents will now have a place for their dogs to run and exercise along the Greenbrier River.

“We are excited to see our dream of a dog park becoming reality,” City of Ronceverte Administrator Pamela Mentz says. “Thank you to everyone who has helped bring this source of fun for both ourselves and the pets of Ronceverte.”

Members of FOR and the City of Ronceverte are grateful to the community who showed up to finally give the area its first dog park. The dog park serves as another reminder of the work happening in The River City to bring back a great town with so much history and potential.

“FOR is grateful for all of the community’s support in helping us reach the monetary goal for the dog park,” Tanya Hazelwood, vice president for Friends of Ronceverte (FOR), says. “We are excited about what the future holds for Ronceverte, beginning with this project.”

Construction on the Ronceverte Island Dog Park, being done by Lowes, is set to begin June 12. The park is slated to open July 1.