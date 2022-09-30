Robert Eugene Loudermilk 85 of Renick, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Robert was born April 23, 1937 at Clintonville to the late Johnnie Washington and Bertha Bryant Loudermilk.

Robert was a retired painter with the Ford Motor Company; a member and very active of the Gethsemane Baptist Church where he also served as the secretary.

Other than his parents Robert was preceded in death by a son, John Wade Loudermilk; sister, Gracie Susan Hinkle; brothers, Earl Denver Loudermilk, Guy Wilson Loudermilk, Gordon Franklin Loudermilk, Gray Alexander Loudermilk, Glen Edward Loudermilk, Garland Lee Loudermilk, William Henry Loudermilk, Gerald Andrew Loudermilk, Alvin Leo Loudermilk and Hubert Ray Loudermilk.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen Louise Glover Loudermilk; daughters, Tammy Sue O’Neal of Louisville, KY, Sherry Browning of Mayfield, KY and Jo Ellen Steele & husband Ronnie of Lewisburg; sons, Timothy Loudermilk of Bardstown, KY; grandchildren, Christopher Steele and wife Tiffany of Lewisburg, Kristen Thompson and husband Ben of Canton, OH and Matthew Steel of Covington, VA; great grandchildren, Rhylee Steele and Paige Holley and several other grandchildren, great grandchildren nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and his sister Mary Etta Loudermilk Martin of Clintonville.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at Gethsemane Baptist Church with Pastor Marshall Cochran officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallace Memorial Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

