Lewisburg-Jennifer Wade, 65, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at her home.

Born Oct. 11, 1956, in Ronceverte, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Beard and Anna Beard White Wade.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Wade, and an infant brother.

Survivors include brother, Philip Wade of Lewisburg; sister, Beverley Whitt of Alderson; two uncles, Frank White of Lewisburg, and David White of Richmond, VA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside service will be held in the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ron Miller officiating.

The family would appreciate monetary contributions in lieu of flowers to help with final expenses.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.