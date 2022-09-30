Grafton-Maybelle Livesay Lipps, 90, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Born on May 1, 1932, at Frankford, Maybelle was the daughter of the late Jack Rogers and Etta Hefner Lipps.

Maybelle was a retired Teacher’s Assistant with the Hampshire County Public Schools, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Women’s Club. She was a 1950 graduate of Frankford High School and a graduate of Shepherd College with an Associate in Applied Science.

Other than her parents, Maybelle was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene and Clifton Livesay.

Survivors include daughter, Susan Bridges and husband Steve of Frisco, NC; brothers, Harry Lipps of Ronceverte and William Lipps and wife Patty of Romney; grandchildren, Grace Bridges, Elijah Lipps, Rachel Lipps, Hannah Lipps and Noah Lipps; sisters, Wanda Mays of Westerville, OH and Mary Moore Vallelonga and husband John of Elkins.

A graveside service was held on Monday, Sept. 26, at Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg where Brother Jeff Curry officiated.

There was no visitation.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com