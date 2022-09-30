White Sulphur Springs-Linda Lois Griffith, 68, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 20, 1954, in White Sulphur Springs, the daughter of the late Baxter Curtis and Lucille Allen Griffith.

Linda was a 1973 graduate of Greenbrier East High School and was employed at The Greenbrier Hotel for 27 years in the salad pantry. She also was the manager and supervisor at Larry’s Deer Processing for 23 years during deer season. Linda always loved the outdoors, campfires, fishing and playing with her dogs, especially Spicy.

She was raised in the Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Linda was also preceded in death by brothers, Wayne, Bernard, Harvey and James and her sisters, Donna Louise and Marguerite Ann Griffith.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Jessica Dawn White; two sisters, Betty Craft and Sandra Griffith both of White Sulphur Springs; two brothers, Larry Griffith (her twin) and Baxter Griffith both of White Sulphur Springs; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins; and her best friend and father of Jessica, Bob White of White Sulphur Springs.

Linda’s final wish was to have her body donated to Medical Science at the WVSOM Human Gift Registry. Her request has been honored by her daughter.

Memorial services were held on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel in White Sulphur Springs where Pastor Donald Fury officiated.

The family received their family and friends before the services on Thursday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

