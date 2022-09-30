Low Moor, VA-Rosemary E. Bugas, 93, passed peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Born Rosemary Elizabeth McDonough on Oct. 13, 1928, in Denver, Colorado, she stood tall among her family and friends as a loving spouse, a wonderful mother and grandmother, a trustworthy friend, and a kind soul to those who were lucky enough to cross her path.

Rosie was the middle child in a family of five. She was raised by her parents, Michael P. McDonough and Rose Solan McDonough in Denver, CO. She attended Loretta Heights College in Denver, where the former beauty queen said “yes” to her husband of 71 years, Paul E. (Fritz) Bugas, Sr. Their early lives together were spent on U.S. Army bases throughout the American south. She always made a warm and happy home in Colorado, Alabama, Maryland, Panama, Virginia, West Virginia, or Bangkok, Thailand.

Rosemary is best remembered for the 51 years she spent on Laurel Drive in White Sulphur Springs. She was active in the Old White Garden Club and St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church. Her bridge playing was legendary and she enjoyed a friendly round of tennis whenever she got the chance. Rosie’s home was open to all and her refrigerator was always stocked with enough food to feed the neighborhood kids. Her lilting laughter could be heard “up Big Draft” and her Irish wit was sharp until the end. If you asked her what she wanted to be remembered for, she would not hesitate to say her family.

Rosemary’s family includes her husband, Fritz, seven children, 21 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Del Presto (Peter) of Pittsburgh, PA, Paul, Jr. (Ruth) of Staunton, VA, Daniel (Tracy) of Rockville, VA, Timothy (Teresa) of Mineral, VA; Suzanne Malecky of Pittsburgh, PA, Peter (Tami) of Salisbury, MD and Gerry (Rebecca) of San Anselmo CA.

The family would like to acknowledge Rosemary’s caregivers this past year: Sharon Shinaberry, Sue Feury, Mary Ann Andrews, and Charlotte Perry. To these lovely, caring women, we thank you immensely.

We also thank the dedicated technicians, nurses, doctors and other staff at LewisGale Alleghany Hospital in Low Moor, VA.

A Memorial Mass was held at St. Charles Borremeo Catholic Church in White Sulphur Springs on Thursday, Sept. 29. A reception followed the service.

