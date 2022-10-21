Renick-Raymond C. “Raynard” White, 92, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home.

Born May 7, 1930, in Frankford, he was the son of the late Blaine White and Keturah Hankins White.

Mr. White was a US Air Force Veteran and was retired from the WV Department of Highways.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Jean Musser White; daughter, Donna Myles (Mike) of Renick; sons, Ray White of Renick, James White (Connie) of Rocky Mount, VA, and Ralph White (Gina) of St. George, UT; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held Friday, Oct. 7, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel where Pastors Susan Sharp-Campbell and Patrick Donnelly officiated. Visitation was before the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations of sympathy be made to the Greenbrier Humane Society, 151 Holliday Lane, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

