White Sulphur Springs-Joseph Lester Holcomb, Jr., 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Memorial Division of CAMC in Charleston, surrounded by his children.

Born Apr. 18, 1937, in Allegheny, VA, he was a son of the late Joseph Lester Holcomb, Sr. and Hessie Carper Holcomb.

He was an avid golfer, enjoyed watching Greenbrier East basketball, and playing Wii games at Route 60. He worked at The Greenbrier Resort as a golf groundskeeper.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Harper Holcomb; five sisters, Hilda Weese, Marie D’Amato, Edna Myers, Edith Neds, and Pearl Ricker; and brother, William Holcomb.

Surviving are daughters, Barbara Napier and Teresa Wright (Clyde) both of White Sulphur Springs and Wendy Holcomb of Scott Depot; son, Jim Holcomb (Janet) of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Chad Holcomb (Andrea) of Phoenix, AZ, Shannon Boone and Steven Wickline (Samantha) both of White Sulphur Springs; great-grandchild, Kenley Perrine (Zach) of Alderson; two sisters, Maxine Faye Hance of Salem, VA and Mary Blackman of Dunfrees, VA.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs where Rev. Bobby McClintic officiated. As per his wishes, Mr. Holcomb will be cremated.

The family received friends at the funeral home before the service.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

