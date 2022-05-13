The Courthouse unofficial results for the Primary Election held May 10 are as follows:
- US House of Representatives – 1st District
Republican
Carol Miller 2,215
James Edwin Houser 378
Zane Lawhorn 278
Scott Fuller 136
Kent Stevens 75
Democrat
Lacy Watson 1,366
- State Senator – 10th District
Republican
Vince Deeds 2,278
Mike Steadham 570
Thomas Perkins 363
Democrat
Stephen Baldwin 1,822
- Rep for House of Delegates –
46th District
Mike Honaker 882
Karen G. McCoy 328
Mark Alan Robinson 144
- Dem for House of Delegates –
46th District
Paul S. Detch 483
Joe Holt 241
- Rep for House of Delegates –
47th District
Todd Longanacre 1,431
- Dem for House of Delegates –
47th District
Heather Hill 641
- Rep for House of Delegates –
48th District
Caleb L. Hanna 55
- Dem for House of Delegates –
48th District
Eric Henson Sebert 28
- State Executive Comm –
10th District Female
Republican
Sue McKinney 1,960
Marie M. Lewis 1,541
Paula Hephner 459
Allison Rae Taylor 360
Democrat
Diane L. Browning 1,383
Debbie Philips-Weikle 1,094
Margaret Anne Staggers 324
Selina Vickers 126
- State Executive Comm –
10th District Male
Republican
Trey Ewing 2,005
Jack Woodrum 1,165
Caleb L. Hanna 524
Austin Haynes 294
Marshall Hephner 253
Democrat
Damie Spencer 1,389
Sam Brown Petsonk 446
Curtis Shaver 360
Joe Aucremanna 357
- Circuit Clerk
Republican
Jamie L. Baker 2,366
Democrat
Louvonne Legg
Arbuckle 1,575
- County Commissioner
Republican
Blaine Phillips 2,346
Democrat
DeEtta King Hunter 1,373
- County Clerk
Republican
Robin Yates
Loudermilk 2,744
Democrat
Kayla M. McCoy 1,518
- Congressional Exec Comm D1 Female
Republican
Marie M. Lewis 2,180
Democrat
no candidate filed
- Congressional Exec Comm D1 Male
Republican
Trey Ewing 2,512
Democrat
no candidate filed
- Senatorial Exec Comm D10 Female
Republican
Marie M. Lewis 2,232
Democrat
Sarah Umberger 1,548
- Senatorial Exec Comm D10 Male
Republican
James W “Jim”
Childers 1,764
Trey Ewing 1,213
Democrat
Brad Tuckwiller 1,609
- Delegate District Exec Comm D46 Female
Republican
Marie M. Lewis 973
Democrat
Sarah Umberger 638
- Delegate District Exec Comm D46 Male
Republican
James W. “Jim”
Childers 711
Trey Ewing 585
Democrat
no candidate filed
- County Exec Comm Central Female
Republican
Sue McKinney 504
Debra Bowman 477
Allissa Arbaugh 286
Gloria June Brdlik 214
Democrat
Vickie Dove 622
Sarah Umberger 578
- County Exec Comm Central Male
Republican
James W. “Jim”
Childers 604
J.L. “Danny”
Campbell 369
Frank W. Tuckwiller 344
Doug McKinney 332
Democrat
Brad Tuckwiller 598
Paul S. Detch 557
- County Exec Comm Eastern Female
Republican
Marie M. Lewis 543
Janene McDermott
Kaufman 442
Sharon Waid
McCallister 392
Democrat
Karen Lobban 418
- County Exec Comm Eastern Male
Republican
Ben Anderson 665
Trey Ewing 457
John McCutcheon 378
Democrat
Paul Jacoby 408
- County Exec Comm Western Female
Republican
Veronia A. Bishop 717
Linda C. Spencer 527
Democrat
Kathy H. Martin 421
Diane L. Browning 320
- County Exec Comm Western Male
Republican
John Wyatt 603
Steven L. Dunford 598
Russell (Russ) King 270
Democrat
no candidate filed
- Nonpartisan Board of Education
Jeanie Porterfield
Wyatt 2,714
Paula Sanford 1,623
Andrew Perry
Utterback 1,537
Hazel Flanagan
Reed 1,501
Preston Zopp 1,494
Kay Smith 1,305
Davina Ruth Agee 951
Derk S. McDaniel 857
- Conservation District Supervisor
Gary L. Truex 3,706
